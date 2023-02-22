By Matt Maloney, Tin Mountain Teacher-Naturalist
Groundhog Day (Feb. 2) is now well in our rear view mirror as we make our journey around the sun. Groundhog’s Day marked six weeks into winter, the halfway point of the coldest season. The official groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow this year forecasting six more weeks of winter. Either way we’re on to the second half of winter and though we often associate February with the depths of winter and snowstorms, there is another side to February.
While February may still be brutally cold and often is the snowiest month of the year, the increasingly higher angle of the sun also brings about longer days. While we slowly gained daylight in the evenings through January, you may notice that the morning light is coming around noticeably earlier now that we’re in February. Soon, there will be light before 6 a.m. again. We’re not the only ones who notice this change; wildlife, too, is responding to this increased light.
The songs of birds always catch my attention on still, early mornings in February. The increasing light is sensed by the birds and seems to inspire vocalizations as the breeding season draws closer.
For the first time, chickadees and nuthatches are singing with a renewed fervor and more incessantly. One hears and feels this in the clear, whistled “fee-bee-fee-bee” notes of the chickadees and the nasally “yank-yank”s of the nuthatches. Listening to them singing early in the morning brings about an instinctual perception of change in the air.
Perhaps most telling of the increased light is the drumming of pileated woodpeckers. Our largest woodpecker, the pileated’s loud and deeply resonant drumming echoes throughout the forest as February moves along. Drumming is a reference to the staccato banging sound the pileated woodpecker makes as it whacks its bill against hollow trees in search of the perfect tree with which to resonate out its territorial claim through the forest.
On February evenings, I sometimes hear the “toot-toot-toot” of diminutive saw whet owls for the first time. If you have bird feeders nearby you might hear cardinals singing “few-few-few” and tufted titmouse’s singing “Peter-Peter-Peter,” bringing song to the cold mornings that were so silent in December and January. Change is in the air and the birds confirm the coming of the light. Take the time to enjoy a February morning when you can.
Many of our mammals start looking for mates and breeding around the month of February. I sometimes hear the barks of red foxes during February nights. When walking about you might see the blood stains left by female foxes (vixens) in heat as they go into estrus.
Estrus last only a few days, a short time period in which the female is receptive for mating. Males will urinate frequently to advertise their presence and stake out territory. Fox urine can be detected by a skunky smell that may catch the nose’s attention while out on a trail.
Additionally, barks, yips, squeals and howls may be heard on a February night as foxes look for and find mates. These eerie sounds of the night may be mysterious to our ears but they mark a familiar theme when heard in February: Change, which is the only constant in the cycle of the year.
When out at night in February look up at the sky. In addition to the higher position of the sun in the daytime sky, there is also change in the nighttime sky when the face of the western hemisphere turns away from the sun. The stars betray the coming of spring as the nighttime sky is different than the one we saw at the New Year.
The constellations of the zodiac lie in the path of the sun within our sky, periodically eclipsed behind the sun once a year for about a month at a time as earth moves in its elliptical orbit. The zodiac constellations thus can serve as a calendar for those who make a habit of watching the nighttime sky.
Looking up on February evenings now, Leo the ion, a zodiac constellation that not long ago rose after midnight, is now up well above the horizon at nightfall. Meanwhile the prominent winter constellation, Orion the Hunter, still stands tall toward the southwest as Leo comes up in the southeast now, a steady marker since the dawn of man of the coming of the Northern Hemisphere spring. Look for the sickle shape of the lion’s head and neck and the bright bluish star Regulus below, representing a front paw. Many consider Leo the constellation that foretells spring.
One further note of relevance to this February is that some of the winter migratory birds that have come down from the far north this winter, especially seed eating breeds of finches, are still with us or even increasing in numbers as they follow cone bearing trees and remnant fruits for sustenance as their food stores up north dwindle.
Red crossbills, evening grosbeaks and pine grosbeaks have all been seen around the area, often picking up road salt and feasting on cone seeds or crabapples. Look for them in conifers, orchards and at old crabapple trees.
February is an exciting month of change, where the day after a big snowstorm, woodpecker’s drum and overwintering songbirds sing. The coming of the light and the transition from the winter solstice is upon us.
Matt Maloney is a teacher-naturalist at Tin Mountain in Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.