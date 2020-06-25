ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering “Family Exploration Days” Tuesdays, June 30 through Aug. 11.
Explore the natural world in the Rockwell Sanctuary with Tin Mountain teacher naturalists. Spend time learning about the area that surrounds the Nature Learning Center at the Albany campus.
Each themed week features a different aspect of nature. Families/pre-arranged groups are welcome to signup for just one Tuesday session or enjoy the whole series to brush up on their natural knowledge.
Each Tuesday features two different time slots one starting at 9 a.m., the next at 10:30 a.m., each with 3 stations. Each station is staffed by a Tin Mountain naturalist equipped with the necessary tools to help families get closer to the subject matter.
One station may use nets to catch, identify and learn about insects, or amphibians, another, an eye-loop to get a closer look at a new discovery. Each session lasts about 1½ to two hours.
To maintain social-distancing guidelines, each family or prearranged group, will start at a different station and rotate to visit all three. Arrive about 15 minutes early to get signed in and pointed in the right direction.
Bring a snack and water (no single use plastic bottles please) or bring a picnic to enjoy at one of our picnic tables after your morning exploration. The first two sessions “Curious Critter Safari” on Tuesday, June 30, and “Fantastic Flower and Incredible Insect Exploration” on Tuesday, July 7. More are in development.
Registration required. To register, call (603) 447-6991 or email info@tinmountain.org. If leaving a message or sending an email, leave your name, phone number, email and the number of adults and children in your family /prearranged group and the time you’d like to start (9 or 10:30 a.m.).
Bring a mask for each participant. The suggested donation is $15 per family/group. Scholarships available.
Additional information and links to the online programs can be found at tinmountain.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.