CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Community Band is pleased to announce its 48th season.
In what would have been the band’s 47th year, due to COVID-19 concerns, they regretfully had to cancel the annual summer concert series and other summer appearances. Now, again, for the health and safety of its audience and band members, they have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual holiday concert in December.
The band is led by Kennett High School’s longtime music director Dr. Therese Davison, and is comprised of musicians from throughout the valley, ranging in age from high school through retirees.
Members of the band come from a medley of varying backgrounds, including many local music teachers.
Rehearsals for the upcoming summer concerts will begin on Tuesday, June 1, from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m at the Specialty Foods building in the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Fryeburg, Maine.
If you are interested in joining the band, all brass, woodwind and percussion players of any playing level are welcome.
Please bring your instrument, a music stand and stand light (the band has extra stands and stand lights if players do not have their own).
Chairs will be provided. You may park anywhere in the fairgrounds, but please stay off the grass.
Concerts will be held at the Schouler Park Gazebo in North Conway Village on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. beginning on July 6, with the last concert scheduled for Aug. 17.
To keep up to date with the band, go to its Facebook page under Mount Washington Valley Band (facebook.com/communitytunes).
