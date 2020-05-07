CONWAY — “'Embraceable You' on four. One, two, three, four,” and the Mountain Top Music Adult Jazz Band is off and “zooming” online.
For over a month now, as a result of the impacts of the pandemic on social gathering, Mountain Top has been teaching regularly scheduled music lessons remotely and pushing the barriers of online learning for students of all ages and talents.
“It’s all going very well," Director of Education Julia Howell said. "We’re pleased that we’ve been able to offer our students the same high-quality music experience that they have come to expect at our Mountain Top studios in Conway Village.”
She said that only a half-dozen students out of nearly 100 have opted out of their private lessons for this spring’s semester, while ensemble groups like the Adult Jazz Band have found creative ways to work around a few limitations of the Zoom video-conferencing platform.
“Yes, it’s a different experience not to play a duet with your teacher sitting side-by-side in the studio, but for me as a beginner, there’s a big benefit, too," adult piano student Judy Kennedy said Zoom, a simplex system, can only handle one ‘voicing’ at a time, so my teacher mutes my playing so that I can hear his part in order to play mine with him. The result? He can see my keyboard, but he can’t hear me play. The benefit? I can get away with an occasional wrong note as long as I just keep going.”
Parent Andrea Bennett reports “With the shutdown, I was scared that my two kids (Mountain Top viola and piano students) would not be able to continue their musical growth. But, Mountain Top stepped up right away. At first, there were a few bumps in the road to making it all work, but my kids are not only happy but pretty much independent, connecting and enjoying their online lessons with great success.”
Student pianist and vocalist Quinn Hagerty says, “Though the crisis has stripped us of many freedoms, like going to Mountain Top, it hasn’t taken away technology. In fact, it has helped us cope with the confusing situation that we’re in, plus it’s so uplifting to see my teachers Chad and Mary every week and connect.”
Another student writes, “My lessons are going great. I’ve got two new songs and Justin, my piano teacher, has two cameras so he can show me the fingerings as well as the music for what I’m working on now.”
Parent Susan Osborne is also very pleased and sums it up by saying “Smooth sailing for Gia — she gets a lot out of it, and ... she’s been practicing even more!”
Mountain Top’s plans for a full summer offering of private lessons, music appreciation courses, and ensemble opportunities are underway, both online and hopefully in small groups once it is deemed safe to gather again
While home and public concerts have been “paused” for the foreseeable future, Executive Director George Wiese said “We are eager to resume the performances you’ve come to love and rely on to enliven the cultural scene of the Mount Washington Valley."
Looking ahead, Mountain Top is still on track with its work on the Majestic Theatre.
Outfitting (chairs, lighting, sound enhancements, etc.) for the Majestic Theatre is on schedule, and as community life resumes in the coming months, we do look forward to using our beautiful new space at limited capacity as we test acoustics and sightlines," Wiese said. "However, our plans for a big, splashy grand opening are postponed until June 24, 2021, when we will all celebrate the 90th anniversary of the original opening of our iconic theater together with a gala array of superb performances by musicians, local and from afar.”
For more information on current lessons and new performance events, go to mountaintopmusic.org or call and leave a message at (603) 447-4737.
