CONWAY — Join the Mount Washington Valley Community Band, in conjunction with the Mountaintop Music Center, for an afternoon of holiday music at the “And the Mountains Echoed: Gloria” concert at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.

The concert, which will benefit families in need of fuel assistance, will feature pieces like “Sleigh Ride,” “The Polar Express” and “We Need a Little Christmas.” The song for which the concert is named is a medley reminiscent of the traditional hymn “Angels We Have Heard on High” with mirroring melodies and countermelodies.

