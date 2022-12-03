The Mount Washington Valley Community Band, along with some Kennett High band members, smile after playing holiday carols at the North Conway Community Center gazebo for last year's "Christmas Caroling" event on Dec. 5. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The Mount Washington Valley Community Band, along with some Kennett High band members, play holiday carols outside the Merriman House at Memorial Hospital (with residents sitting on the other side of some windows to the left) on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Mount Washington Community Band, along with some Kennett High band members, play holiday carols to a small crowd gathers at the gazebo in North Conway's Schouler Park on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Join the Mount Washington Valley Community Band, in conjunction with the Mountaintop Music Center, for an afternoon of holiday music at the “And the Mountains Echoed: Gloria” concert at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.
The concert, which will benefit families in need of fuel assistance, will feature pieces like “Sleigh Ride,” “The Polar Express” and “We Need a Little Christmas.” The song for which the concert is named is a medley reminiscent of the traditional hymn “Angels We Have Heard on High” with mirroring melodies and countermelodies.
Many other holiday favorites will be shared, and an audience sing-along of classic carols will end the concert.
While there is no entry cost for the concert, any and all donations will be appreciated and collected at the door. These donations will be given to a local interfaith pastoral group, which identifies needy families in the Mount Washington Valley and distributes the money where it is most needed.
The Mount Washington Valley Community Band is composed of volunteers from all around the valley and is soon to celebrate its 50th anniversary of performing together. In addition to this winter concert, the band performs every summer at the North Conway Community Center gazebo on Tuesday nights.
Concert parking is available behind the Majestic Theatre, along Main Street in Conway Village, and behind Town Hall, as town offices will be closed on Sunday.
For more information about the concert and the MWV Band, check out their Facebook page at Mount Washington Valley Band and their Instagram page @mwvband.
