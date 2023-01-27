WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be presenting the Merz Trio at the First Congregational Church at 115 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.
The top prize award winners at the Naumburg, Concert Artist Guild, Fischoff and Chesapeake Competitions will be performing a recital of chamber music.
The trio is passionately committed to reshaping the narrative of classical music through vibrantly dynamic programming and wide-ranging interdisciplinary collaboration.
Their programming style juxtaposes classical standards, new music and their own arrangements of familiar and forgotten works. Rafael de Acha in All About the Arts wrote “the trio’s playing is impeccably elegant, earmarked by unmannered musicianship and sui generis stylistic versatility.”
Critics have praised the trio as “entrancing” and “riveting” with “stunning virtuosity and ensemble work.” Known for fresh and surprising interpretations, the trio is famous for sometimes mixing classic trio scores with extra-musical effects to enhance the audience’s appreciation, such as spoken texts from classical literature, suggestive dance movements or relevant artist renditions. They have collaborated on stage with ballerinas, chefs, and actors.
The Merz Trio was formed in January 2017, when Lee Dionne and Julia Yang were members of Ensemble Connect, a fellowship program in New York City run jointly by Carnegie Hall and the Juilliard School.
Cellist Yang has performed as concerto soloist with major orchestras and has garnered top prizes at numerous competitions. Pianist Dionne holds graduate degrees from the Yale School of Music where he currently teaches chamber music. He has been the recipient of numerous awards and has performed in Britain, Holland, Paris, and Portugal.
Violinist Brigid Coleridge is an Australian particularly interested in combining her experience as a musician with that of an actress and theatrical director. A frequent chamber and solo musician, she has appeared in major concert venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Wigmore Hall and the Purcell Room, and recently completed a recital tour of Holland with her duo partner, pianist Dionne. The Trio is currently represented by Concert Artists Guild and makes its home in Boston.
The concert is sponsored by Paul Zimmerman, YFI Custom Homes, Taylor Community, and Edward Jones-Kevin Lawlor Financial Advisor.
Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at J. Clifton Avery Insurance or Black’s Paper Store.
Middle school and elementary students can attend free when accompanied by an adult, as are high school students with their school ID.
