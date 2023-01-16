WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be presenting a family concert of maritime music with renowned performer David Coffin on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. in the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall.
Coffin transports his audience back to the 18th century as they join in singing the songs of the sea. His programs follow an imaginary whaling voyage presented through the historical sea songs of mariners long ago. With his harpoon, concertina, whistles, his trusty limber-jack Pierre and big baritone voice, he embodies the atmosphere of old Nantucket, which his ancestors settled in 1659.
Coffin has been performing since 1980 and has been a full-time musician for over 20 years. At the heart of David’s work is traditional and contemporary folk music. He draws on vocal and instrumental music from North America as well as England, Scotland, Ireland and Brittany. Sea-chanteys, ballads, and the songs of sailors comprise his main repertoire.
In January of 2021 when Sea Chanteys hit TikTok, Coffin joined in and has posted over 500 videos averaging over one video post per day. Several videos have garnered millions of views. Through the course of that summer David led over 7,500 inner-city children on boat trips through Boston Harbor to George’s and Spectacle Island for a day of history, swimming and fun. Many of the participating children have never been on a boat, let alone walked on sand or had a swim in salt-water.
In addition to music of the sea, Coffin is the Master of Ceremonies for the Revels at Harvard’s historic Sanders Theatre. He plays an array of ancient musical instruments, including a bombard, gemshorn, cornamuse, shawm, rauschpfeife and many others.
Coffin has numerous recordings on the North Star and Revels Records labels, and has four solo albums as well. He has appeared on New Hampshire Chronicle and is the featured Chantey singer in Amazon Prime’s movie, "Blow the Man Down."
The concert is sponsored by Paul Zimmerman, YFI Custom Homes, J Clifton Avert Insurance and Meredith Village Savings Bank
Tickets are $25 and are available at Avery Insurance, Black's Paper & Gift Store, online at www.wfriendsofmusic.org or at the door. High school students with ID will be admitted free of charge and children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge. For more information, visit www.wfriendsofmusic.org or call 603-569-2151.
