David Coffin

David Coffin will be presenting a family-friendly concert of maritime music on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be presenting a family concert of maritime music with renowned performer David Coffin on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. in the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall.

Coffin transports his audience back to the 18th century as they join in singing the songs of the sea. His programs follow an imaginary whaling voyage presented through the historical sea songs of mariners long ago. With his harpoon, concertina, whistles, his trusty limber-jack Pierre and big baritone voice, he embodies the atmosphere of old Nantucket, which his ancestors settled in 1659.

