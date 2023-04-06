CONWAY — Windham Chamber Singers will be performing at First Church of Christ, Congregational at 2521 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.
The award-winning choir, under the direction of Dr. Richard Nickerson, have captured the hearts of audiences throughout the Northeastern United States and beyond with music ranging from sacred a cappella to iconic rock sounds.
As part of their upcoming spring tour, the Windham Chamber Singers will spend five days performing throughout the Northeast, presenting assemblies and workshops at area schools in addition to public concerts.
The choir first gained international attention when they won the Prize of Vienna in 1996, the highest award of the International Youth Music Festival in Vienna, Austria. Since then, they have thrilled audiences throughout the Northeastern United States appearing at Carnegie Hall, the White House and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, to name a few.
They have appeared with artists, including John Rutter, Josh Groban, Lakisha Jones, The Celtic Tenors, Lindsay Mendez and Norm Lewis. They have made four guest appearances at the Magic of Christmas concerts with the Portland Symphony Orchestra and most recently as special guests of Friends of the Kotschmar and Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerly at Merrill Auditorium.
The Chamber Singers accomplishments have been recognized on the Today Show, CBS This Morning and in their own prime time holiday special broadcast on WGME TV.
This event is free with donations gratefully accepted.
