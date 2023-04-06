Windham Chamber Singers

The award-winning Windham Chamber Singers will be performing at First Church of Christ in North Conway on Wednesday, April 12. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Windham Chamber Singers will be performing at First Church of Christ, Congregational at 2521 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.

The award-winning choir, under the direction of Dr. Richard Nickerson, have captured the hearts of audiences throughout the Northeastern United States and beyond with music ranging from sacred a cappella to iconic rock sounds.

