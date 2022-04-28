CONWAY — At noon on Friday, May 6, violinists Margaret Bruziak Hopkins and Bozena Bruziak O’Brien will draw on their Polish heritage to perform classical and traditional compositions as part of Mountain Top Music’s First Friday series.
Concert admission is by donation with open seating in the spacious and well-ventilated Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway. A portion of the concert proceeds will go to the UNICEF Ukrainian Children’s Fund.
Because the link between Ukraine and Poland, where the sisters were born, are so strong, Hopkins and O’Brien are performing as volunteers to help those impacted by the ongoing conflict.
“Ties between Ukraine and Poland are very close,” Margaret says. “We can’t be there in person to help, but monetary donations can go far in assisting the procurement of supplies needed. This is a perfect opportunity to raise some funds through sharing our music and educating people in the culture of Poland, which is so closely linked to Ukraine.”
The program will include compositions by Szarznsky, Chopin, Paderewski and others, as well as a number of Polish dances — mazurkas, polkas, a sprightly oberek and more.
Margaret Bruziak Hopkins is a violin instructor at the Portland Conservatory of Music and performs in the New England area with groups that include the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra, Maine Pro Musica and more. Her sister, Bozena Bruziak O’Brien, is a violin instructor and freelance violinist who performs throughout New England.
First Friday concerts are offered to the community by donation as part of Mountain Top’s mission of “enriching lives with music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.