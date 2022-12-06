WOLFEBORO — The 18th TUBACHRISTMAS free public concert will be held Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at All Saint’s Episcopal Church at 258 South Main St. in Wolfeboro.
The ensemble of low brass instruments, such as tubas, baritone horns and euphoniums usually seated at the back in bands, will be the featured instruments. Monetary donations will be gratefully accepted for the L.I.F.E. Ministries Food Pantry to help provide food and other necessities for area residents.
The Wolfeboro TUBACHRISTMAS concert is a regional event with tuba and euphonium players from various community, university, and school bands as well as professional musicians, both working and retired.
The arrangements are wonderful, very fresh, and appealing, for they focus upon the melodic capabilities of the instruments and their rich mellow sound when played together in close harmony.
TUBACHRISTMAS was founded in 1974 by Harvey Phillips, a renowned tuba virtuoso and distinguished professor emeritus at Indiana University, School of Music. The first concert was held on the Ice Rink Stage of New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza in December of 1974, with over 300 participants.
Since then, the popularity of TUBACHRISTMAS has grown considerably among performers and audiences alike, and in 2022, concerts are scheduled in cities and towns across America, plus several foreign countries.
Claudia Bissett, who earned a master of musicology degree from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, Mass., is joining this year as the conductor of the Wolfeboro TUBACHRISTMAS. She is a member of the Strafford Wind Symphony, the Cate Park Ban, and is also the flute soloist at All Saints Episcopal Church in Wolfeboro.
For more information about this concert, contact the local TUBACHRISTMAS co-coordinator, Joe Ewing, at (603) 569-3861 or go to tubachristmas.com.
