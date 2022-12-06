TUBACHRISTMAS

TUBACHRISTMAS will be performing at All Saint’s Episcopal Church in Wolfeboro on Dec. 10. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WOLFEBORO — The 18th TUBACHRISTMAS free public concert will be held Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at All Saint’s Episcopal Church at 258 South Main St. in Wolfeboro.

The ensemble of low brass instruments, such as tubas, baritone horns and euphoniums usually seated at the back in bands, will be the featured instruments. Monetary donations will be gratefully accepted for the L.I.F.E. Ministries Food Pantry to help provide food and other necessities for area residents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.