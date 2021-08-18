TAMWORTH — “This Forest is Alive,” a series of small, interlinked musical pieces expressing how the whole forest is alive, not just its individual creatures and plants, will be performed at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, as part of Cook Memorial Library's Riverside Serenades series in Tamworth.
Ellen Schwindt composed the music and created the project. A narrative read by Marion Posner weaves the small pieces together. Some of the music evokes the sounds of a forest and includes bird, animal, and water sounds recorded in Northern New England forests.
In this time of isolation due to COVID, Schwindt combined some of this music with recorded sounds, photographs and paintings of the forest in a series of videos.
The concert painter Stephen Kull will display forest-inspired works at the concert. Musicians include Brynn Dutelle, mezzo-soprano, Nancy Goldenhar, bassoonist, Doris Henney, flutist, Judith English, clarinetist, Tim Arnold and Chris Nourse, violinists, Ellen Schwindt, violist and a dozen area choral singers.
The inspiration for this project came from a hike. Schwindt was walking in the Bear Paw Timber Patch in Center Conway when she came to the bottom of a drainage between two hills and began to delight in the cool air, the fruiting mushrooms, the trickling stream, and the dappled light. She spoke aloud: “This forest is alive.” That piece of ecological theory became real for her that day.
