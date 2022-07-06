BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, will be hosting an evening of improvisational jazz with New England based musicians Jed Wilson, Scott Kiefner and Brian Shankar Adler on Saturday, July 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
This collaboration of seasoned professionals, each a headliner in their own right, will take you on a journey beyond traditional boundaries, to the next level of musical expression.
Pianist Wilson studied at the New England Conservatory of Music and is involved primarily with jazz and free improvisation. Current collaborations include a set of improvisation-based recordings with drummer Tony Falco, a world music project co-led with Dave Kobrenski, and a longstanding duo with singer-songwriter Heather Masse.
Bassist Kiefner graduated from McGill University’s Schulich School of Music in Montreal, Quebec, where he studied with Fraser Hollins and Chris McCann. In the summer of 2013, he was selected to attend the School for Improvisational Music Intensive workshop in New York City. Kiefner has since returned to New England, where he performs as an in-demand bass player with Jonathan Lorentz, Jim Dozet, Chris Klaxton, and many others.
Adler has performed in forests, caves and adjacent glacial ice fields as well as Carnegie Hall, Jazz Standard, Lincoln Center, Roulette, Rubin Museum and The Stone. He has been recorded on more than 40 albums, including his solo works, "For a Gallery on the Moon" and "Fourth Dimension." His music video, “Mantra” won best music video at Transcinema International Film Festival in Peru and was an official selection at Quiet City Film Festival in New York City.
Adler has also been featured in Jason Bivin’s book Spirits Rejoice, Newsweek, NPR, Downbeat and Modern Drummer Magazine. He has recorded and/or toured with Ballet Hispanico’s Doña Perón, Chelsea Clinton's film Of Many, Kamala Sankaram’s operas Thumbprint (LA Opera), A Rose (Houston Grand Opera) and The Jungle Book (Glimmerglass), and Elizabeth Swados’ final theatrical productions The Nomad and The Golem.
In alignment with CDC Guidelines, it is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear a mask and are vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.