BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of acoustic music with Heather Maloney on Sunday. Aug. 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Maloney was raised in Hamburg, N.J. She studied classical operatic singing, improvisational jazz vocals and music theory.
From 2006 to 2009, Maloney lived and worked at a silent meditation retreat center in Massachusetts, taking vows of silence for days at a time. According to Maloney, the silence helped her discover songwriting; she wrote her first songs while living at the retreat center.
Maloney's prolific discography spans from 2011-2019 and includes her 2015 album “Making Me Break” (produced by Band of Horses’ Bill Reynolds). Her 2014 collaborative EP with the band Darlingside — “Woodstock” — was reviewed by the New York Times and received praise from Graham Nash.
Maloney's songs have played on NPR stations across the country and her live appearances have aired on syndicated programming like eTown and AudioTree. Her song “Nightstand Drawer” was used in the season finale of the CBS TV series "Elementary" and her songs have also been featured on popular Spotify playlists and the Starbucks in-store nationwide playlist.
Maloney has toured throughout the United States and Canada as a headliner and in support of acts including Lake Street Dive, Shakey Graves, Gary Clark Jr., Rodrigo y Gabriela, Colin Hay, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin and many more.
For more information, go facebook.com/dragonflybarnmaine.
Tickets are available at hayloftatdragonfly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.