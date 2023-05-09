BRIDGTON, Maine — Entering into its sixth year of musical performances, The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, has officially published its 2023 Music Series calendar.
Spanning a wide variety of genres, with integrations of art and storytelling, this lineup is full of surprises.
The season begins on Saturday, May 13, with an American blues performance by A Tale of Two. Following their Bluebird Cafe debut, this Nashville based duo is an undeniable rising star in today’s Americana music scene.
Combining the best of Americana and blues melodies with timeless Southern storytelling, A Tale of Two’s award-winning vocalist Stephanie Adlington and guitarist Aaron Lessard draw influence from the likes of Tom Waits and Ray LaMontagne, along with bedrock artists such as Patsy Cline and Hank Williams Sr. Not unlike the artists who inspired them, the duo’s songs frequently dabble in stories of revenge, drinking and feature sinners of all stripes and persuasions.
On their debut EP, which was recorded completely live, Adlington and Lessard channel Southern lullabies, front porch blues, and even hints of nostalgic love songs. The resulting body of work is a refreshing take on timeless themes of loyalty, heartbreak, and the struggle of the human condition.
A Tale of Two offers a different kind of Americana — storytelling by a swampy pair of retro raconteurs spinning blues arias with soul, intrigue and power.
The entire schedule is May 13, A Tale of Two (Americana blues); June 10, Heather Maloney (folk pop); June 24, Heather Masse and Jed Wilson (jazz); July 6, Heather Pierson Trio (jazz, folk, blues); July 22, John John Brown (singer-songwriter); July 29, House of Hamill (Celtic); Aug. 6, Abbie Gardner (Americana); Aug. 12, Jen Chapin (urban folk); Aug. 19, David Wilcox (singer-songwriter): Sept. 2, local songwriter showcase; and Sept. 9, Clare Longendyke (classical).
