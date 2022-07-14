BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting "Folk Songs," an evening of classical music with Portland Piano Trio on Saturday, July 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The program includes Haydn's "Gypsy" Trio; "Piano Trio" by Reena Esmail, a young composer who weaves the sounds of India into her work; and Mendelssohn's rhapsodic "D Minor Trio," whose slow movement draws on the tradition of German Romantic song.
The Portland Piano Trio — Tracey Jasas-Hardel (violin), Wayne Smith (cello) and Anastasia Antonacos (piano) — recognized as “among the city’s must-hear groups” by critic Allan Kozinn, has played public performances and house concerts throughout Maine and New England, including in Portland, Portsmouth, Camden, Freeport and Peaks Island. Their varied programs feature traditional repertoire alongside newer works.
The Portland Piano Trio is the resident ensemble of 240 Strings, which builds community among Portland, Maine youth through subsidized music lessons and affordable chamber music concerts.
The trio was chosen for a week-long residency in both 2017 and 2018 at the Avaloch Farm Institute in New Hampshire and was the Ensemble-in-Residence at New England Music Camp.
In alignment with CDC guidelines, it is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear a mask and are vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.