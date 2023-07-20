The Hayloft-John John Brown

John John Brown will be presenting "Songs, Stories and Art: Lessons from Strangers" at The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, on Saturday, July 22. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting John John Brown with "Songs, Stories and Art: Lessons from Strangers" on Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Kerrville New Folk winner Brown is bringing giant comics and iconic photographs to the stage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.