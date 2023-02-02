KHS Drumline dress rehersal

Kennett High Drumline students (from left) junior Sophia Abati, sophomore Blake Pomerleau and junior Dylan Sportum take part in a dress rehearsal for the 15th annual KHS Drumline Show — ‘The Good, The Bad and The Drumline’ in the Loynd Auditorium on Tuesday. The show is scheduled to open this Friday. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — Starting this Friday, grab your hats and buckle your boots for Kennett High School’s 15th installment of the annual Drumline show — “The Good, The Bad and The Drumline.”

Journey westward, featuring more than 25 unique western-themed performances with one of the most energetic KHS Drumline casts the valley has ever seen,” said KHS Band Director Dr. Therese Davison. “From sheriffs to gold miners, this show packs an artistic punch.”

