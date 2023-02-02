Kennett High Drumline students (from left) junior Sophia Abati, sophomore Blake Pomerleau and junior Dylan Sportum take part in a dress rehearsal for the 15th annual KHS Drumline Show — ‘The Good, The Bad and The Drumline’ in the Loynd Auditorium on Tuesday. The show is scheduled to open this Friday. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — Starting this Friday, grab your hats and buckle your boots for Kennett High School’s 15th installment of the annual Drumline show — “The Good, The Bad and The Drumline.”
Journey westward, featuring more than 25 unique western-themed performances with one of the most energetic KHS Drumline casts the valley has ever seen,” said KHS Band Director Dr. Therese Davison. “From sheriffs to gold miners, this show packs an artistic punch.”
Captained by seniors Selena McCarthy and Jett McCarthy (no relation), and co-captained by seniors Nathan Geoffrey and Jazzie Juevesano, this cast also features seniors Caleb Bradford, Logan Gavett, Makaylah Hall, Ryan Witt, Gabe Brochu juniors Dylan Sportum, Jordan Rendlemen, Gabe Jewell, Sophia Abati, Dylan Holtby, Quinn Barbin, and sophomores Blake Pomerleau, Liam Lettre, Lizzie Graham.
“This show is one of the best performances I’ve had the pleasure of directing,” said Davison on Wednesday. “The Drumline has taken it to the next level this year.”
She added: “As the audience relaxes on a train ride through the south western countryside, you will experience incredible musical masterpieces, comical characters, riveting scenarios and soundscapes that will make you feel as if you’re right in the action. Secure your seat on our Wild West adventure.”
The opening weekend is this Friday, Feb. 3rd at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. The following weekend, Friday Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, both shows are at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and there is a $25 family ticket.
The Kennett High School Drumline was established in 2007 to build community, increase awareness of the benefits of music education and serve as a fundraiser for music equipment.
Come out to the show to be immersed in family-friendly performances with the Kennett Drumline’s distinct flair. You’ll sit around the warm fire, trek the Oregon trail and grab a bite to eat at the chuck wagon. But, watch out for bandits, they’ve been caught lurking around the set.
The performing arts department usually raises up to $14,000 a year to support student activities as well as purchase equipment, uniforms and costumes.
Davison hopes the public will turn out to celebrate with the Drumline.
“This is a fun-filled, family and kid-friendly show. I’m hopeful that we have a great turnout.”
