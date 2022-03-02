CONWAY — String trios by Bach, Mozart, Satie and Ravel are on the program at noon on Friday, March 4, as part of Mountain Top Music Center’s free First Friday concert series. Bozena O’Brien, violin; Chris Nourse, viola; and Doug Kendall, cello are the performers.
The concert takes place in the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main Street in Conway Village. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome. Online donations may be made at mountaintomusic.org/concert-series. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for admission.
An arrangement of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” will lead off the program, followed by a Mozart “Divertimeno” and “Gymnopedie” by 20th-century French composer Erik Satie. A ballet from Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite” is also featured, and the performers have prepared a secret seasonal surprise.
O’Brien was born in Poland and came to the United States at age 10. She trained at Tanglewood and Boston University. She chairs the string department at Concord Music School, and has also taught at St. Paul's School; Plymouth State University; Holderness Preparatory School; and Kimball Union Academy. She has performed with the New Hampshire Music Festival, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Handel Society of Dartmouth College, and more.
Nourse has been a member of Mountain Top’s faculty since its founding in 1996. He studied violin at Hartt College with Robert Glazer and Abraham Mishkin, and has been a member of the Cantabrigia Orchestra, Cambridge; the Vermont Symphony; and the Greater Boston Youth Symphony. Nourse has been a conductor and coach for the North East Youth Symphony, the Northeastern Suzuki Festival, and NHASTA’s String Festival. Chris was selected as String Teacher of the Year in 2002 by the NH Association of String Teachers (NHASTA).
Kendall started playing the cello in fourth grade. He studied at the Hartford (Connecticut) Conservatory, with Leslie Parnas at Boston University, and at the University of Montana. He’s played in community orchestras in Connecticut, Montana and New Hampshire, and has taught cello at Mountain Top. He performs with the White Mountain String Quartet, along with Mountain Top viola and violin teacher Nourse. Kendall taught Latin at the Holderness School in Holderness for 37 years until he retired in 2020.
Mountain Top Music Center, which owns and renovated the Majestic Theatre and the Bolduc Block of downtown Conway, aims to build community and make music accessible to all by providing inspiring music education and offering performance and listening opportunities throughout the area.
