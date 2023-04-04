CONWAY Storyteller Marion Posner will bring her narrative talents to the Majestic Theatre stage at 32 Main St. in Conway for the April installment of Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday performance series at noon on Friday, April 7.
Posner, who lives in Tamworth, was raised in England, Scotland and Wales. Her stories draw on British folklore and tradition, as well as her own varied experiences in the British Isles. Her range of accents enhances stories both humorous and profound, seamlessly blending truth with fantasy.
She has performed across New England, and was featured at many storytelling dinner evenings at the Corner House Restaurant in Sandwich. For nearly two decades, she was the anchor of the restaurant’s Robert Burns Night celebrations. She has appeared at many storytelling festivals and other local events for groups both young and old.
For the last several years, many of Posner’s performances have included music and a variety of sound effects by Kate Vachon, a flute player and currently Mountain Top’s office manager and registrar. The April performance will include some familiar melodies, along with some more unusual noises.
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley folks, who share their talents with the community without compensation. All First Friday events are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center's mission of "enriching lives with music.”
