Marion Posner and Kate Vachon

Storyteller Marion Posner (right) will be joined by flutist Kate Vachon for Mountain Top Music Center's April First Friday performance at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY Storyteller Marion Posner will bring her narrative talents to the Majestic Theatre stage at 32 Main St. in Conway for the April installment of Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday performance series at noon on Friday, April 7.

Posner, who lives in Tamworth, was raised in England, Scotland and Wales. Her stories draw on British folklore and tradition, as well as her own varied experiences in the British Isles. Her range of accents enhances stories both humorous and profound, seamlessly blending truth with fantasy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.