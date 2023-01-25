BROWNFIELD, Maine — The Stone Mountain Arts Center at 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield, Maine, will be offering a trio of events this weekend. January 27,28, 29
Dustbowl Revival will be performing Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m.
Dustbowl Revival performs joyful, booty-shaking soul songs and cut-to-heart folk-rock ballads. Tickets are $30 plus a $5 handling fee.
Mike Farris will be performing on Saturday, Jan 28, at 8 p.m. This show was rescehduled multiple times due to the pandemic.
The Grammy-award winning Farris is a soulful singer with a little renegade, a little gospel, a little Sam Cook and a lot uniquely his own. Tickets are $25 plus a $6 handling fee.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. there will be an afternoon paint party hosted by resident artist Octavia Bishop.
An afternoon to tap into your creative side. Participants will be welcomed with a glass of Prosecco, and then be seated at communal tables where a variety of stencils are provided along with paint and brushes. A white washed board is your canvas and will be all ready to hang and take home when you are done.
The stencils will be there to help you with your art piece, but feel free to go creatively rogue. Bishop will get you started and help along the way. The Stone Mountain kitchen will have a light bite menu and the bar is available for any kind of beverage.
