BROWNFIELD, Maine — Stone Mountain Arts Center will be offering to pair of events Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5.
On Friday, at 8 p.m. Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur will be presenting "Teddy & Jenni Do Nashville: A Tribute to the Great Country Duets.”
Thompson and Muldaur, along with producer David Mansfield, spent last spring and summer recording the classic duets of Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.
The concept started as part of Mansfield’s streaming concert series “The Fallout Shelter.” Thompson and Muldaur's first EP "Teddy & Jenni Do Porter & Dolly: A Tribute to the Duets of Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton" was released digitally last May.
Thompson is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, the only son of British folk-rock legends Richard and Linda Thompson. NPR proclaims that he’s “the musical equivalent of an arrow to the heart,” while The New York Times calls his work “beautifully finessed."
Singer-songwriter, arranger and producer Muldaur grew up in a music-intensive environment as the daughter of folk icons Geoff and Maria Muldaur, who both played a crucial part in the 1960s folk revival. As well as recording solo albums, she has performed and recorded with Lou Reed, David Byrne, Marianne Faithful, Steely Dan, Ronnie Spector, Eric Clapton and many others.
Tickets are $40 plus a $5 handling fee.
On Saturday, Stone Mountain's Queen Post Cafe will be showcasing art by Octavia Bishop from 5 to 7 p.m. Meet the artist while mingling with neighbors and friends.
You will be greeted with a little bubbly at the door to start your visit off with some festive cheer. Reservations are available for dinner in the café from 5:30 p.m.
"Continuous creation and new ideas really do it for me. I believe creation is a very powerful thing.
"I paint in acrylics but also use other mixed media," Bishop said. "I enjoy painting things that bring me joy. I've painted while I've been sad, but my work has always come out brighter than my mood. It's very uplifting. Painting has always brought me confidence in myself for it's the one definite hobby I've never given up on."
Bishop says she "inspired by the powerfulness of animals and nature."
"I am driven to create stories from my life, be it a memory or a strong moment I want to remember," Bishop said. "In my art, I use many layers of paint with strong colors that I find enchanting. I love to bring a creature to life and create its own uniqueness. I have a strong connection with birds, especially owls. They appear to me almost spiritual and I see them often."
For more information or tickets go to stonemountainartscenter.com or call (207) 935-7292.
