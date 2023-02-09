Taylor Whiteside, Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins will be performing Soups & Songs, an annual dinner and concert fundraiser, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Center Conway. (PQ PRODUCTIONS PHOTO)
CONWAY — Soups & Songs, the fourth annual dinner and concert fundraiser for recovery services in the Conway area, is taking place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Center Conway, benefiting MWV Supports Recovery.
Kathy Bennett, Thom Perkins and Taylor Whiteside will perform a concert of original folk and Americana music after a communal dinner featuring scratch-made soups and entrees.
Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Due to limited seating for dinner, guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a leisurely meal.
The $25 ticket price covers dinner, music and each guest keeps a hand-thrown pottery bowl made by local artist Jenny Lanoie and her students. Tickets can be bought in advance at tinyurl.com/soups2023.
The previous events raised thousands of dollars for the program and provided thought-provoking music, a warm meal, and a true sense of community. Their music includes dynamic guitar work and tight harmonies and is frequently featured on New Hampshire Public Radio’s Folk Show.
MWV Supports Recovery combines transitional sober living with continued treatment services. This helps women transition to a sober lifestyle after completing primary or extended residential treatment.
A women’s only program allows a more complete exploration of the issues that fuel drug and alcohol addiction, and opens the door to a shared understanding of how these problems affect women. This type of environment has a high rate of success in both recovery and relapse deterrence rates.
