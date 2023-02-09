Soups & Songs

Taylor Whiteside, Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins will be performing Soups & Songs, an annual dinner and concert fundraiser, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Center Conway. (PQ PRODUCTIONS PHOTO)

CONWAY — Soups & Songs, the fourth annual dinner and concert fundraiser for recovery services in the Conway area, is taking place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Center Conway, benefiting MWV Supports Recovery.

Kathy Bennett, Thom Perkins and Taylor Whiteside will perform a concert of original folk and Americana music after a communal dinner featuring scratch-made soups and entrees.

