WOLFEBORO — World-renowned organist Maestro Hector Olivera, will return to Wolfeboro on Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m., following his outstanding 2019 performance that filled the First Congregational United Church of Christ’s sanctuary to capacity.
This fifth concert of Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s 2021-22 season, which runs from September through June, will take place at First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro.
Buenos Aires-born Olivera’s story is that of a child prodigy. Between ages 3 and 9, he began organ study, was appointed organist in one of Latin America’s largest cathedrals, began learning harmony, counterpoint and fugue at the Buenos Aires Conservatory and composed a suite for oboe and string orchestra that was performed by the Buenos Aires Symphony Orchestra.
At age 12, he entered University of Buenos Aires as its youngest student and by 18, had performed more than 300 concerts throughout Latin America, including for heads of state and celebrities.
Shortly thereafter, Juilliard School of Music offered him a scholarship. Three years after matriculating there, his extraordinary professional career was solidly launched when he won the National Improvisation Contest sponsored by the internationally prestigious American Guild of Organists.
Olivera has performed solo concerts throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, China, Central America and Latin America and as guest soloist with prominent symphony orchestras across the globe.
He has played in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, Constitution Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and in conjunction with celebrated events including the Olympic Games and the Classical Newport Music Festival.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music invites all people of the greater Lakes Region to enjoy Hector Olivera’s 90-minute concert as the maestro displays his phenomenal musicianship, technical proficiency, and famously warm, humorous personality.
The Wolfeboro Friends of Music requires that all attendees adhere to the COVID guidelines established by the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro. COVID vaccination is requested of all attendees for whom COVID vaccination is available.
Masks are optional for vaccinated persons and required for non-vaccinated persons. The audience will be limited to 300 persons. Each attendee must legibly complete and sign the contact tracing/liability release sheet.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music would like to thank Paul Zimmerman, the season sponsor, and Green Mountain Communications, J. Clifton Avery Insurance and Taylor Community for sponsoring this performance.
Tickets are $25 and are available at Avery Insurance, Black’s Paper & Gift Store, online at wfriendsofmusic.org or at the door. High school students with ID and younger children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge.
For more information, go to wfriendsofmusic.org or call (603) 569-2151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.