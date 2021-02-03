CONWAY — The local musical beehive is abuzz with news of last week’s arrival of Mountain Top Music Center’s new Steinway grand piano — affectionately nicknamed “Queen B” (after its Steinway model number) — now at home on stage at the iconic Majestic Theatre in Conway Village and poised to host the restart of Mountain Top’s popular concert series, beginning later this month.
Before Steinway’s “Queen B” came to Conway, she graced the stage of UMass, Lowell from 1976-2006; then, after a full renovation by the master craftsmen of M. Steinert & Sons in Boston, piano students honed their craft on her keys at the home of Cape Cod piano teacher Mary Lou Holland (1930-2020).
Holland’s son Lou Carbone wished to honor his mother’s musical legacy by bestowing her piano on an organization that teaches music to children. Mona L’Heureux, of North Conway, knew Carbone from high school days and lobbied for Mountain Top Music Center (where she is a trustee) to be considered as a potential recipient of the piano. It proved a perfect match.
Of Mountain Top Music Center, Carbone said, “You guys are amazing. My mother was a lifelong piano teacher. I’m ecstatic at how things turned out, and I’ll be up to visit the Majestic every chance I get! May many a student and performer get years of enjoyment from our B.”
For the foreseeable future, all concerts will be streamed live through the Mountain Top website, mountaintopmusic.org/concerts, where listeners in the valley and from around the world can also check program details and reserve “virtual seats.”
Many concerts will remain available on-demand, so you can tune in at your convenience or enjoy your favorites a second time. As soon as it is safe to do so, audiences will again enjoy gathering together for concerts, both at the 280-seat Majestic Theatre as well as in intimate home settings around the valley.
The First Friday Faculty and Friends Series, which is free to all, is set to resume on Friday, Feb. 5, at noon. That program will feature Mountain Top alumna Fiona Howell, who recently released her second album of traditional Celtic music, and who was honored as “The Best of All Things Irish in Maine” by the Maine Irish Heritage Center.
The Main Stage Concert Series begins Tuesday night, Feb 16, with the Heather Pierson Quartet in a joyous concert to celebrate Mardi Gras, mixing hot jazz from New Orleans and cool tunes from Heather’s extensive songbook.
“We are delighted to have Heather Pierson’s fabulous quartet kick off our new Main Stage Concert Series at the renovated Majestic Theatre,” said Mountain Top Music Center Executive Director George Wiese. “Heather plays the piano with thrilling clarity, effortlessly blending a myriad of musical styles with a perfect balance of elegance and energy. Her artistry will make for the perfect debut of the Majestic’s new Steinway piano.”
Joining Pierson onstage (6 feet apart, of course) will be bassist Shawn Nadeau, percussionist Craig Bryan Jr. and multi-instrumentalist Davy Sturtevant. The ensemble enjoys national fame, but for the musicians, the Mount Washington Valley is home.
“Their stories and careers are inspirational to the many young students taking lessons at Mountain Top Music Center,” Wiese said. “And of course we’re honored to be the place these wonderful musicians feel they can ‘come home’ to.”
Future concerts from the Majestic stage this spring will include twice-Grammy-nominated classical guitarist Jose Manuel Lezcano in March, and pianist extraordinaire Tom Snow giving the “Queen B” a jazzy night you won’t want to miss on Saturday, April 3, as part of Mountain Top Music’s annual “24 Hours of Music” telethon.
Stay up to date on the full schedule by going to the concerts page at mountaintopmusic.org or call (603) 447-4737 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.