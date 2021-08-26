JACKSON — Once an Outlaw, featuring current and former members of the Outlaws, Allman Brothers, Marshall Tucker Band and Dickey Betts Band, will be returning to the Garden Stage at the Wildcat Inn & Tavern in Jackson on Sept. 2 for two shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
In an odd turn of events 2020 was actually a blessing in that like many touring musicians their schedules got turned on their heads. This freed up everyone's schedule and Once an Outlaw was born.
Members of the band live in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire so getting together was a challenge. The first round of rehearsals we're in New Hampshire last August followed by several New England dates then the second round in Nashville followed by a Southern run of shows.
Chris Hicks and Chris Anderson are both Outlaws alumni. Chris Hicks later joined the Marshall Tucker Band and is still a member while Chris Anderson stayed with the Outlaws 17 years until forming Rattlebone after the death of Outlaw founder and Lynard Skynard guitarist Hughie Thomasson.
Bass player David Goldflies of the Allman Brothers Band (1978 to 1986) as well as working with a long list of artists is well known for his work on the song Black Betty (Wam-a-Lam).
Guitarist Chuck Farrell and drummer AJ Vallee worked together in the James Montgomery Band as well as the Blues Project feat/ Grammy nominated guitarist Jon Butcher and saxophonist Deric Dyer of the Tina Turner and Joe Cocker Band . Vallee was also a member of the Southern Rock All Stars after the death of Blackfoot drummer Jackson Thunderfoot Spires.
The newest addition of Mike Kach longtime keyboardist and singer for the Dickey Betts Band and Great Southern really made the group complete and allows them to dig into the Allman Brothers catalogue.
Kach also covers some of the vocal duties when Chris Hicks's schedule with Tucker keeps him away. In full disclosure, the Sept. 2 Wildcat Inn date is one of those times Chris Hicks won't be with the band.
Opening both shows will be local favorite Jonathan Sarty
Tickets are $35 and are available at aspectproductionsnewengland.com or by calling the inn at (603) 383-4245
