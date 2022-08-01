CONWAY — The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival musicians are back to perform an all-new program at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m., following their dazzling performance there two weeks ago. For this concert, students and children 18 and under can attend for a special price of only $5.
The group’s first appearance garnered rave reviews from an enthusiastic audience.
“This is one of the best chamber performances I’ve heard in years — a perfectly balanced program played beautifully by world-class musicians, in an acoustically exciting venue where every note can be heard in the farthest corner of the hall," local pianist and composer Dana Cunningham, who attended the concert, said. "Mountain Top Music should be proud of the job it’s done to transform the iconic Majestic Theatre into a concert hall worthy of musicians of this caliber.”
The Aug. 3 performance by the Sebago Long Lake Players at the Majestic features Mendelssohn’s intense and impassioned Piano Trio No 2 in C minor, Op.66, a work that wonderfully demonstrates his inexhaustible melodic gifts, his technical mastery, and the distinctive way he melded Classic form with Romantic spirit. Works of Johan Halvorsen, Josef Fiala and Francis Poulenc will complement the Mendelssohn, along with selections from George Bizet’s Jeux d’enfants (Childrens’ Games) for Piano Four-Hands, Op 22, which showcase Bizet’s great gifts for melody and harmony as he captures the joy and charm of children’s play.
Now in its 50th year, the Sebago Long Lake Music Festival is a pillar of Western Maine’s cultural scene. The festival’s world-class musicians, based at Deertrees Theatre in Harrison, Maine, perform multiple concerts each summer; this year, they have added two performances for Mountain Top Music at the Majestic.
The musicians on the main stage Aug. 3 will be oboist Noah Kay, bassoonist Gina Cuffari, violinist Keiko Tokunaga, cellist Bonnie Thron and pianists Mihae Lee and Yuri Funahashi. All have performed with orchestras worldwide and enjoy prominent careers at the forefront of today’s classical music scene.
Tickets are $25 or $5 for attendees 18 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian and are available at conwaymajestic.com. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
