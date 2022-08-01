8-3-2022 Musicians of the Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival Concert

The Aug. 3 concert at the Majestic Theatre, featuring musicians of the Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival, will include a composition for piano four-hands. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival musicians are back to perform an all-new program at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m., following their dazzling performance there two weeks ago. For this concert, students and children 18 and under can attend for a special price of only $5.

The group’s first appearance garnered rave reviews from an enthusiastic audience.

