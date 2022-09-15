Miami Spice-Mike Levine and Richard Bravo

Mike Levine (left) and Richard Bravo will be performing ath Majestic Theatre in Conway Village on Saturday. They will be joined saxophonist Mike Sakash, bassist Al Hosper, guitarist Jarrod Taylor and drummer Samuel Levine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center welcomes pianist Mike Levine and his band offering “Miami Spice,” a concert of Latin jazz “with a few detours,” at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert features Latin Grammy winner and Sabian cymbals artist Richard Bravo, backed by Mike Sakash (saxophone/clarinet), Al Hospers (bass), Jarrod Taylor (guitar) and Samuel Levine (drum set).

