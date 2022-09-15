Mike Levine (left) and Richard Bravo will be performing ath Majestic Theatre in Conway Village on Saturday. They will be joined saxophonist Mike Sakash, bassist Al Hosper, guitarist Jarrod Taylor and drummer Samuel Levine. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center welcomes pianist Mike Levine and his band offering “Miami Spice,” a concert of Latin jazz “with a few detours,” at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
The concert features Latin Grammy winner and Sabian cymbals artist Richard Bravo, backed by Mike Sakash (saxophone/clarinet), Al Hospers (bass), Jarrod Taylor (guitar) and Samuel Levine (drum set).
A composer, pianist, and bandleader, Levine hails from South Florida, and is a man of many talents whose career blends many aspects of music. He studied piano at the University of Miami and formed a group there with Billy Ross. That group released its first album, That Summer Something in 1981, which featured Pat Metheny as a guest artist and earned them national recognition.
A lifetime of songwriting, performing, and recording offers too many tunes, places and hits to list. Levine has been called “no small potato in the industry, having toured and recorded with some of the finest names in the biz, as well as programmed for many others.”
Special guest artist, Latin percussionist Richard Bravo, was born in Caracas, Venezuela and has been drumming since 1977. After spending his early years in Orlando, he now lives in Miami and spends his time performing, teaching Afro-Caribbean hand drumming at the University of Miami School of Music, and working as an engineer and producer.
Bravo has generated a body of work that includes over 1,000 recordings, has won 27 Grammy Awards, and has worked with such high-profile performers as Shakira, Julio Iglesias, Celia Cruz, Ricky Martin, Jon Secada, Herbie Hancock and Barry Gibb. He also plays tamales, bongos, and congas.
Attendees should prepare themselves for an evening of South Beach vibe. About half the music will be Latin, ranging from Salsa to Afro-Cuban to a bit of Brazilian. “Even the other stuff is not going to be too smooth, more funk, heavy shuffle, and fusion,” Levine said.
Tickets are $25 or $5 for attendees 18 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian, and are available at conwaymajestic.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts promptly at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on Mountain Top Music Center or the Majestic Theatre, go to conwaymajestic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.