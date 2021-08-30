CONWAY — Mountain Top Music’s free First Friday series returns to in-person performance on Sept. 3 with the Mayberrys. The concert takes place on the Majestic stage at noon and will last about an hour.
Don and Judy Mayberry’s musical careers started in Western Maine during their high school and college days. The social movements and musical innovations of the 60s and 70s set them on their musical path.
They joined the Chicago folk scene, then took to the road across the Midwest and back home to the Northeast. Upon returning to the Oxford Hills, Maine, area, Don entered the ministry, and Judy pursued art.
Together, they use music to express themselves, their faith, and their social concerns, and as a powerful tool to enrich their community. Over nearly 40 years of music and marriage, they’ve honed their musical partnership to create music and lyrics that express life’s hardships and joys.
Percussionist Rusty Wiltjer will join the Mayberrys for this concert.
This is the first in-person First Friday concert since March 2020. To ensure everyone’s safety, the Majestic will require all attendees 12 and over to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, plus a photo ID.
The 280-seat theater will allow spacing between parties of attendees, and its modern air-handling and air conditioning system keeps the air moving.
This event is free. Advance general admission reservations are strongly recommended, but walk-ins are allowed. Donations, online or at the door, are gratefully accepted.
Note that no food or drink is allowed in the theater.
