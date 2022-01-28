CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday concert for February features music from the 18th to the 21st centuries, by composers familiar and less familiar.
Mountain Top string faculty member Chris Nourse and education director Dr. Julia E. Howell will play violin, viola and cello; Kate Vachon, registrar and office manager, will join them on flute.
The concert is on Feb. 4 at noon, in the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway. It will also be streamed on Mountain Top’s Facebook page. First Friday concerts are free, but contributions are always gratefully accepted.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required for admission, and masks are strongly recommended.
The concert will include duos and trios by J.S. Bach, Joseph Haydn and Paul Hindemith, as well as pieces by Christian Cannabich, a German classical composer, and Martin Grayson, a contemporary Englishman.
The 280-seat Majestic Theatre allows for easy spacing between groups, and has an efficient ventilation system. To reserve a seat and contribute online, go to mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. If you prefer to just show up, that’s fine, too.
First Friday concerts are offered free to the community as part of Mountain Top’s mission of “enriching lives with music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.