CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be welcoming Steve Kelly and Cherry Cherry back to the Mount Washington Valley on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. live on the Main Stage of the iconic Majestic Theatre in Conway Village.
The concert presents the music of Diamond, who has sold more than 130 million records. Considered the “Premier Neil Diamond Tribute Band,” the group will make a return to the valley after its sold-out 2018 performance at Arts Jubilee.
“It is truly an honor to be able to play Neil Diamond’s music for our great audiences,” said Cherry Cherry vocalist Steve Kelly. “We don’t impersonate Neil and his band, we just pay tribute, with great respect, to the music that he has given the world. No one can ‘be’ Neil and we wouldn’t want to try to fill such shoes, but we can, in our own way, have fun and enjoy all of it.”
Diamond had 10 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary Charts, and 38 of his songs have reached the top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts. His major hits include one of the most popular sing-along tunes of all times, “Sweet Caroline,” now the unofficial theme song of Red Sox Nation, which has been played during the seventh inning stretch of every home game at Fenway Park for the last 25 years.
Tunes like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Solitary Man,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “America,” and many, many more, speak to the heart and bring audiences to their feet.
This concert offers a perfect chance to sing and sway and dance away the night with the family right here at home in the Valley and prepare for the new Neil Diamond musical, “A Beautiful Noise,” which previewed in Boston to rave reviews and is due to open on Broadway in September.
Tickets are $25 or $5 for attendees 18 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian, and are available at conwaymajestic.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts promptly at 7:30 p.m.
