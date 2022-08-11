Cherry Cherry-Mountain Top Music

Steve Kelly and Cherry Cherry return to the Mount Washington Valley on Aug. 18 at the Majestic Theatre. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be welcoming Steve Kelly and Cherry Cherry back to the Mount Washington Valley on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. live on the Main Stage of the iconic Majestic Theatre in Conway Village.

The concert presents the music of Diamond, who has sold more than 130 million records. Considered the “Premier Neil Diamond Tribute Band,” the group will make a  return to the valley after its sold-out 2018 performance at Arts Jubilee.

