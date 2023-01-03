CONWAY — Music journalist and enthusiast John Howell will host a First Friday “listening party” at the Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway Village at noon on Friday, Jan. 6.
Howell will highlight the mid-20th-century music that became rock ‘n’ roll. The 1950s saw the birth of a new American music that rocked the world. Created from a rich mix of rhythm and blues, country, gospel, boogie-woogie, and jump blues, rock ‘n’ roll music transformed popular culture, affecting lifestyles, fashion, language and attitudes. This musical explosion continues to influence global music and culture 70 years later.
Admission is by donation, with open seating in the spacious and well-ventilated Majestic Theatre. Pre-concert donations may be made at mountaintopmusic.org, at the “box office” link. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Howell, a resident of Wonalancet and Memphis, will share stories and musical examples from Elvis, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bo Diddley, Buddy Holly, Big Mama Thornton and Ike Turner. Howell is a former teenage deejay, rock ‘n’ roll fan and journalist, and a current adviser to the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Miss.
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley musical folks, who share their talents with the community without compensation.
All First Friday concerts are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center’s mission of “enriching lives with music.
