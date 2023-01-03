John Howell

John Howell will share his knowledge of early rock ‘n’ roll at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village at noon on Friday, Jan. 6. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Music journalist and enthusiast John Howell will host a First Friday “listening party” at the Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway Village at noon on Friday, Jan. 6.

Howell will highlight the mid-20th-century music that became rock ‘n’ roll. The 1950s saw the birth of a new American music that rocked the world. Created from a rich mix of rhythm and blues, country, gospel, boogie-woogie, and jump blues, rock ‘n’ roll music transformed popular culture, affecting lifestyles, fashion, language and attitudes. This musical explosion continues to influence global music and culture 70 years later.

