7-19-2023 Sebago Long Lake Chamber Music Festival at Majestic

Sebago Long Lake Chamber Music Festival players will be performing at the Majestic Theatre on Wednesday, July 19. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY —  The Majestic Theatre will be welcoming the Sebago-Long Lake Chamber Music Festival players to Conway Village on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. for a Majestic Mainstage series concert.

The group performed two concerts at the Majestic last summer, and their visits are becoming a tradition for classical music enthusiasts in the Mount Washington Valley.

