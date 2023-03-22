Pine Tree Elementary chorus Louis Fuchs-Otto Ninow rehearsal

Pine Tree Elementary chorus rehearsing Wednesday for the annual Louis Fuchs/Otto Ninow concert set for March 28. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — After a three year hiatus, the annual Louis Fuchs/Otto Ninow concert will be performed on Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Kennett Middle School gymnasium at 176 Main St. in Conway.

This concert features elementary and middle school band and chorus students in all of the SAU 9 and SAU 13 schools.

