FRYEBURG — The Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St in Fryeburg, Maine, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy, will be welcoming back the Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus on Saturday, March 11, at 4 p.m.

War-torn villages, bloodshed, refugee camps, famine and political turmoil were devastating realities for many of these young singers before being embraced by the warmth, companionship and harmony that Pihcintu provides.

