EATON — Globally acclaimed concert pianist Laura Kargul will perform a recital of works by Haydn, Chopin, Debussy and Schubert on the church’s newly restored 1908 Steinway Model O piano on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. at the Little White Church in Eaton Center.
Tickets (adults $20/students $10) are available at littlewhitechurch.com at White Birch Books in North Conway and at the Eaton Village Store in Eaton Center. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required, and seating will be limited to 75 people.
The concert is designed to showcase the newly restored historic piano, first gifted to the church in the 1950s from an Eaton family. Built in 1908 by Steinway and Sons, the Model O instrument is the largest of the small grands made by Steinway, which has been making pianos since 1853.
When it was determined that the piano’s keyboard, action, strings, soundboard and pinblock all needed replacement, complete restoration of the instrument was initiated in 2019 under the direction of piano technician Will Truitt — president of the New Hampshire Chapter of the Piano Technicians Guild — in collaboration with Eaton resident and pianist/composer Dana Cunningham (also a church board member and Little White Church events committee chair).
Thanks to the generosity of the local community, the church Board of Directors was able to raise the funds required both to restore the piano and to fully rebuild the steeple of the church, which had fallen into disrepair. The piano was returned to the church in June of 2021. The Kargul concert will be its first major debut, and is the first of a new series of performances the church hopes to offer over the coming year.
“We hope people will enjoy hearing the remarkable depth, warmth and clarity of sound of this superbly restored instrument,” said Cunningham. “This concert offers a rare opportunity to hear a musician of Ms. Kargul’s caliber, and enjoy a highly diverse and accessible program that supports our mission to serve the community in ways that uplift, inspire and unify.”
Kargul has appeared on stages as a soloist and member of chamber music ensembles in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Serbia and the West Indies, at international music festivals, and has recorded for radio in France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States.
She is widely acknowledged as a leading interpreter of the 19th century Hungarian composer Franz Liszt. She has performed with the Portland String Quartet, the Lark String Quartet, the Da Ponte String Quartet and the Michigan Chamber Strings, at venues including the Aspen Music Festival, Music Mountain in Connecticut, the Ordway Music Theater in St. Paul, the Evian Music Festival in France and the Opera Theater and Music Festival of Lucca in Italy.
Kargul has served as director of keyboard studies at the University of Southern Maine School of Music since 1989. She holds a doctorate (DMA) in piano performance from the University of Michigan School of Music.
The recital program is designed to reflect the diverse cultural influences on Austrian composers Franz Joseph Haydn and Franz Schubert, and on Polish composer Frederic Chopin and French composer Claude Debussy. It will include Haydn’s D Major Sonata (1773), Chopin’s Barcarolle (1846), Debussy’s Estampes (1903), and Schubert’s Sonata in B-flat Major (1828).
Built in 1879, The Little White Church is a non-denominational, non-profit organization governed by a board of local volunteers, officers and trustees. The donations received from church functions, weddings, religious and community events support the maintenance and continuing upkeep of the church, including the recent restoration of its steeple and the piano.
