Lake Region Community Chorus

Lake Region Community Chorus will be performing on May 21 at the Bridgton Academy’s Twitchell Chapel in North Bridgton, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — It's concert time again for the members of the Lake Region Community Chorus. This enthusiastic singing group is made up of 53 members from 12 surrounding towns.

The chorus will present a varied program made up of traditional classical pieces, folk songs, spirituals and selected show tunes, including "The Sound of Music" medley. The performances will be held on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at the Bridgton Academy’s Twitchell Chapel in North Bridgton, Maine.

