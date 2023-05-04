BRIDGTON, Maine — It's concert time again for the members of the Lake Region Community Chorus. This enthusiastic singing group is made up of 53 members from 12 surrounding towns.
The chorus will present a varied program made up of traditional classical pieces, folk songs, spirituals and selected show tunes, including "The Sound of Music" medley. The performances will be held on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at the Bridgton Academy’s Twitchell Chapel in North Bridgton, Maine.
The Lake Region Community Chorus is directed by Jan Jukkola and Susan Stockwell and accompanied by Julie Frum. The program will also include accompaniments by these very talented musicians, Rusty Wiltjer, percussion, Mark Priola, electric bass, Dick Albert, clarinet, Adam Quincy, trumpet, Glen Jukkola, violin, Pam Ward, guitar and Serena DiNucci, percussion. The program will also feature a premiere performance of Ode to the Earth, composed and directed by Carolyn Rhoads.
The chorus would like to thank the Bridgton Academy for all their help and support and providing them with rehearsal space and a concert venue. They would also like to thank their enthusiastic audiences and local sponsors. The concert is free but donations to help cover music and operating costs will be gratefully accepted.
