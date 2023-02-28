CONWAY — Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins, with multi-instrumentalist Taylor Whiteside, will be appearing at the Majestic at noon on Friday as part of Mountain Top Music’s First Friday Series.
They’ll share their haunting harmonies and memorable vocals, accompanied by guitar, fiddle and mandolin, as they perform Americana, folk and roots-inspired original songs with tales of lost loves, lost lives and real-life adventure.
The duo, often accompanied by Whiteside, are frequent performers around the valley, with recent appearances in Center Conway, Jackson, and at the Fryeburg and Deerfield fairs.
They’ve appeared at Club Passim in Cambridge, Mass.; Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine; the Medallion Opera House in Gorham; the Nantucket Atheneum in Massachusetts; with the Cold River Radio Show and Ossipee Valley Music Festival in New Hampshire; and more. They have shared the stage with Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary, Loudon Wainwright III, Jez Lowe and many others.
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley musical folks, who share their talents with the community without compensation.
All First Friday events are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center’s mission of “enriching lives with music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.