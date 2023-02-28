3-1-2023 First Friday Concert

From left: Thom Perkins, Kathy Bennett and Taylor Whiteside will be performing at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Friday at noon. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins, with multi-instrumentalist Taylor Whiteside, will be appearing at the Majestic at noon on Friday as part of Mountain Top Music’s First Friday Series.

They’ll share their haunting harmonies and memorable vocals, accompanied by guitar, fiddle and mandolin, as they perform Americana, folk and roots-inspired original songs with tales of lost loves, lost lives and real-life adventure.

