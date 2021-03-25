WOLFEBORO — The jazz quintet Yardbird Temple will be appearing in a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, continuing the Wolfeboro Friends of Music spring segment of its 85th concert season.
To hear this concert on April 17, email info@wfriendsofmusic.org to request the link to the special YouTube channel. The link will be released the afternoon prior to concert time and sent to your email address. Access to this Wolfeboro Friends of Music virtual concert is free of charge.
Yardbird Temple draws heavily on a variety of jazz styles, funk and New Orleans music. They have built a following with their energetic shows driven by their creative improvisational grooves. They are based in Wolfeboro, home of founding members Bobby Burns on alto saxophone and bassist Joe Dupell.
Burns is the music director at Kingswood Regional High School. He had been playing in various bands and pit orchestras for years and wanted to have a regular jam session with a few friends, including Dupell. Together, with other musicians and noted local drummer Eben Hearn, they formed the first lineup of the band in 2015.
Delighting audiences around Wolfeboro with jam-based interpretations of pop songs, jazz and funk classics. Current members filled out the band to include guitarist D.J. DePasquale, tenor saxophonist Andrew Emmanuel, and noted local musician/music educator Tom Robinson on piano and organ.
Yardbird Temple takes their musical inspiration from post-bebop jazz legends such as Freddie Hubbard, Lee Morgan, John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, and Cannonball Adderley. They also have a real fondness for New Orleans funk, jazz fusion, hip-hop and classic rock.
Like much of the music industry in 2020, the band has been on break for a while. They are now looking forward to their first performance since October 2019 Yardbird Temple will be performing a virtual concert presented by the Wolfeboro Friends of Music on April 17.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s sixth and final virtual spring concert will be Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. featuring the United States Marine Corps Band, The President’s Own.
In past seasons, Wolfeboro Friends of Music has depended on ticket sales, advertisers and sponsors to sustain itself. This year, Wolfeboro Friends of Music would be immensely appreciative if you would make a donation on our website or mail a donation to WFOM, P.O. Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
