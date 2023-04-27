WOLFEBORO — Grammy-nominated Imani Winds will be performing at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall at 205 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m., , following their Carnegie Hall and Midwest Concerts.
This is the final concert of Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s 2022-23 season, which runs from September through May, will take place.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music would like to thank Paul Zimmerman and YFI Custom Homes, our season sponsors, and J. Clifton Avery Insurance and Meredith Village Savings Bank for sponsoring this performance.
Celebrating over a quarter century of music making, Imani Winds has led both a revolution and evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing, adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations, and outreach endeavors that have inspired audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
The ensemble’s playlist embraces traditional chamber music repertoire, and newly commissioned works from voices that reflect historical events and the times in which we currently live.
Recent projects include a Jessie Montgomery composition inspired by her great-grandfather’s migration from the American south to the north, socially conscious music by Andy Akiho, reflecting on mass incarceration, and a work by Carlos Simon celebrating iconic figures of the African American community. These works and more have been commissioned as a part of the Legacy Commissioning Project.
Imani Winds thoughtfully curates unique residencies that include performances, workshops, and masterclasses to thousands of students each year at institutions such as the University of Chicago, Eastman School of Music and Duke University.
Appointed in 2021 as Curtis Institute of Music’s first ever Faculty Wind Quintet, Imani Winds commitment to education runs deep. The highly successful Imani Winds Chamber Music Festival launched in 2010, is an annual summer program devoted to musical excellence and career development for pre-professional instrumentalists and composers.
Imani Winds’ travels through the jazz world are highlighted by their multi-faceted association with luminary musicians and composers Wayne Shorter, Paquito D’Rivera and Jason Moran. Their ambitious project, "Josephine Baker: A Life of Le Jazz Hot!" featured jazz singer Rene Marie in performances that brought the house down in New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
To date, one of Imani Winds’ most humbling recognitions is a permanent presence in the classical music section of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music invites all people of the greater Lakes Region to enjoy Imani Winds’ ninety-minute concert as they display their phenomenal musicianship, technical proficiency, and famously warm, humorous personalities.
Tickets to this eighth concert of this season are available for $30 in Wolfeboro at the door, Black’s Paper Store, or Avery Insurance, by visiting wfriendsofmusic.org or by calling (603) 569-2151.
