Imani Winds

Imani Winds will be performing at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall in Wolfeboro on May 21. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WOLFEBORO — Grammy-nominated Imani Winds will be performing at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall at 205 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m., , following their Carnegie Hall and Midwest Concerts.

This is the final concert of Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s 2022-23 season, which runs from September through May, will take place.

