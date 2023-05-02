Ken and Laurie Turley

Ken and Laurie Turley will be performing as part of Mountain Top Music Center's First Friday series at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Ken and Laurie Turley will perform original compositions in the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Friday, May 5, at noon.

The concert is the May offering in Mountain Top Music’s First Friday series of midday performances. Admission to these concerts is by donation.

