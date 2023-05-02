CONWAY — Ken and Laurie Turley will perform original compositions in the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Friday, May 5, at noon.
The concert is the May offering in Mountain Top Music’s First Friday series of midday performances. Admission to these concerts is by donation.
The Turleys, a husband-and-wife duo, have been creating and performing music together for nearly 40 years. Their music is a creative blend of folk, jazz, country-rock and blues, along with more classical influences. They are lovers of language as well as music, and their songs cover a wide spectrum of moods and images in carefully crafted musical poetry.
Ken and Laurie are involved in many local theater and musical groups, and have produced several CDs of original music. Laurie recently retired from her post as the music teacher at Conway Elementary School, where she taught many Conway kids to love music.
Laurie plays piano, guitar, viola, recorder, and hand drums and sings. Ken plays guitar, bass, mandolin, recorder and cello, and sings. Both have a love of sharing and teaching music as well as creating and performing. They live in Bridgton, Maine, with, as they say, their “feet planted firmly on the ground and their eyes lifted to the horizons.”
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley folks, who share their talents with the community without compensation.
All First Friday events are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center’s mission of “enriching lives with music.”
