JACKSON — The Friends of the Jackson Public Library will be presenting an outdoor concert and fundraiser, featuring local harpist Dominique Dodge at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Jackson Public Library at 52 Main St. in Jackson.
This socially distanced, outdoor concert will feature Dodge singing and playing her harp for 50 minutes of traditional music and song from Ireland, Scotland, and Cape Breton. Expect beautiful Gaelic songs, lively dance tunes and stately compositions by the great Irish harpist Turlough O’Carolan (1670-1738).
This is Dodge’s first live performance since the pandemic began and she is excited to share new material, as well as favorites from her 2019 album “Cànan nan Teud” (“The Language of the Strings”) and highlights from her duo project with Cape Breton fiddler Rosie MacKenzie.
Come prepared for this outdoor event with your own chairs and masks. Due to COVID-19, masks and appropriate social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced.
A $10 donation is requested but not required to support the Friends of the Jackson Public Library.
For more information, contact the Jackson Public Library at (603) 383-9731 or go to the library’s Facebook page.
