DENMARK, Maine — The Denmark Arts Center located at 50 W. Main St. in Denmark, Maine, will be presenting Luke Concannon and Stephanie Hollenberg on Friday, July 16, at 7 p.m. as part of its After Dinner Music Series
Concannon is a folk singer-songwriter with exquisite harmonies whom Ed Sheeran has referred to as a “childhood hero.”
Renowned for his magnetic live performances and direct-from-the-heart songs, No. 1 UK chart artist Concannon has something special.
Performing with his wife, the classically trained singer Hollenberg, the duo will present an evening of musical passion and audience participation.
“His humanizing songs, way of drawing in the whole room and activist love are so needed in our world today,” Alastair McIntosh, writer, academic and activist said.
Denmark Arts Center receives support from Davis Family Foundation & Maine Arts Commission for its 2021 Music Series
Performances will be held in Bicentennial Park across from the arts center.
CDC guidelines will be followed for events which will be inside if there is rain and outside if sunny. A pavilion and tent are onsite.
The After Dinner Music Series is pay-what-you-can this summer, but there is a suggested $10 donation.
Pre-registration is requested. Tickets are available at denmarkarts.org.
