BRIDGTON, Maine — The Oshima Brothers will be kicking off Denmark Arts Center at the Drive-In Live Music Series on Sunday, Sept. 6, 1p.m. at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In located at 383 Portland Road. in Bridgton, Maine.
Raised in a musical family in rural Maine, the brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. On stage, Sean and Jamie create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion.
Their debut album, “Oshima Brothers,” released in 2016, is a collection of 11 original songs written by Sean, and arranged and recorded by Jamie. Their newest original released last week, Colorblind, promises to have ‘staying power’ on the charts.
“Sean and Jamie are two of the most inspirational people I’ve met," said Chris Wienk of WEXT. "They perform a roots-based pop sound that is infectious and fun, and even though a little wistful, this song gets in your head and won’t let go.”
The series, presented by Chalmers Insurance, Norway Savings Bank and the Bridgton Twin Drive-In, are not business as usual. Gathering people during a pandemic is tricky and requires thoughtful measures.
This COVID-safe music series is in substitution for Denmark Arts Centers fall fundraiser. These concerts are rain or shine events, as their music will be piped into your vehicle, in case of inclement weather.
A description of what the experience will be like at the concert accompanies each band listing on the website. The goal for each of these events is to get art into the community, employ musicians, and provide a bit of relief for our weary minds.
The gate opens at noon with the concerts starting at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per vehicle (maximum 5 persons).
To purchase tickets or find more information, go to denmarkarts.org/event.
