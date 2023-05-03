BROWNFIELD, Maine — Rising country stars and friends Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will be performing at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m.
The concert will feature acoustic performances from Marks and Palmer in addition to duets and the two pairing up on their upcoming song “I’m Still Here,” which they played together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry last August.
“Working with Rissi on tour is definitely one of the highlights of my journey in music,” Marks said in a statement. “I have always loved her music and now I get to be on tour with her. We have grown to be close friends over the years and this moment has been a long time coming.”
Marks released her debut album, "Freeway Bound," in 2005, while Palmer issued her self-titled debut two years later.
In 2019, Palmer released the album Revival, and a year later, launched her Apple Music radio show Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer, which provides a platform to give a voice to artists of color.
Palmer is also a special correspondent for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown and was recently included in the Grammy Museum’s Power of Women in Country Music exhibit.
In 2021, Marks released "Our Country," her first album of music in 13 years. She followed with the EP Race Records and the album Feel Like Going Home. In January, Marks was included as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022 and was also named to the inaugural Equal Access Development Program, a program designed by mtheory and CMT to foster and support marginalized communities underrepresented in the genre of country music.
Dinner is available prior to the show.
Tickets are $20 plus a $5 handling fee for concert.
