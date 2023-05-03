Rissi Palmer and Miko Marks

Rissi Palmer (left) and Miko Marks will be performing at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on May 5. (CEDRICK JONES PHOTO)

BROWNFIELD, Maine — Rising country stars and friends Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will be performing at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature acoustic performances from Marks and Palmer in addition to duets and the two pairing up on their upcoming song “I’m Still Here,” which they played together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry last August.

