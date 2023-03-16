CONWAY — The Mountain Top Music Center Community Orchestra, directed by Chris Dzengelewski, will treat listeners to a collection of pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway Village.
The program opens with the virtuosic Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, which features a trio of soloists. Tim Arnold plays the violin part, with Kate Vachon and Jane O’Brien on flutes.
Completing the program are two arrangements of Bach pieces for soloists and classical guitar by Maine composer-performer Ken Turley, who will play the guitar parts; the Overture to the Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B Minor, with Brenda Burney as flute soloist; and the well-loved and lyrical “Air” from the Orchestral Suite No. 3.
Bach was born in 1685, and did the majority of his work during the first half of the 18th century in Germany. His compositions were extremely innovative for his time, and earned him his reputation as arguably the most masterful late Baroque composer.
The Majestic Theatre is Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the Majestic Cafe will serve wine and beer before the concert and at intermission.
Admission is by donation, with a suggested amount of $10 per person. Proceeds will help the orchestra acquire new sheet music.
The Mountain Top Music Center Community Orchestra, founded in 2004 by Mountain Top string teacher Chris Nourse, is an all-volunteer group of musicians who rehearse once a week through the fall, winter and spring. The orchestra generally performs three concerts a year. New members, especially string players, are always welcome.
