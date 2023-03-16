Mountain Top Music Center Community Orchestra

The Mountain Top Music Center Community Orchestra will be performing a concert of Johann Sebastian Bach pieces on March 22 at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Mountain Top Music Center Community Orchestra, directed by Chris Dzengelewski, will treat listeners to a collection of pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway Village.

The program opens with the virtuosic Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, which features a trio of soloists. Tim Arnold plays the violin part, with Kate Vachon and Jane O’Brien on flutes.

