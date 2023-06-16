Butcher Baglio Estes in Diner Color.jpg

The trio of renowned New England music veterans Butcher, Baglio and Estes (from left Jon Butcher,  Allen Estes and Sal Baglio) will headline the Cold River Radio Show on June 18. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Celebrating the culture of New England, the Cold River Radio Show’s 12th season continues June 18 with a night of exciting entertainment at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village.

Headlining the show will be Butcher, Baglio and Estes, consisting of Jon Butcher, Sal Baglio and Allen Estes, well-known gifted veterans of the Boston music scene.

