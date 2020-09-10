WOLFEBORO — When earlier this summer the Wolfeboro Friends of Music announced the cancellation of its 85th live concert season, a promise was made to find an alternative way to get great music to the public.
One result of that promise is a free one-hour broadcast video concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, an “up-close-and-personal” encounter with Fred Moyer.
This will be a classical and jazz piano repertoire as he will lead off with Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue." The four-camera video concert, created by Moyer on the model he has successfully premiered this year, is available exclusively for the Wolfeboro Friends of Music for presentation to Wolfeboro and Lakes Region residents who wish to join an unlimited at-home audience.
Simply email info@wfriendsofmusic.org to request the link to the special YouTube channel. The link will be released 15 minutes prior to concert time and sent to your email address.
Access to this Wolfeboro Friends of Music virtual concert is free of charge. In addition, immediately after the concert, Moyer will be available for video conference via Zoom for all who wish to chat with him for approximately the next half hour. If you wish to participate in this Zoom session, add that specific statement in your email to info@wfriendsofmusic.org.
Moyer began piano studies at age seven with his mother Betsy Moyer, a graduate of Oberlin Conservatory. At Indiana University he studied with Menaham Pressler founder of the Beaux Arts Trio.
Moyer, a New Hampshire resident, in past years has performed concerts in hundreds of countries annually including Suntory Hall in Tokyo, Sydney Opera House, Windsor Castle, Tanglewood and the Kennedy Center in Washington.
Yet, his attention to varied audiences such as elder residences, music education centers and community orchestras, proves him to be a music ambassador par excellence. His activities have been supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities, the United States Information Service, the Paul Green Foundation, and many other grantors.
An avid computer programmer with many patents, Fred invented the MoyerCam which gives the audience a view of the pianists hands and keyboard projected onto the underside of the open piano lid.
His USolo software enables him to play piano concerts with orchestra accompaniment synchronized to his interpretations. He also performs, accompanied with bass and drums, note-for-note transcriptions of great jazz pianists such as Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Erroll Garner and Ahmad Jamal.
In past seasons Wolfeboro Friends of Music has depended on ticket sales, advertisers, sponsors and donors to sustain itself. This year Wolfeboro Friends of Music has granted last year’s advertisers and sponsors a full additional year’s credit at no additional cost to them.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music would be immensely appreciative if any music lover/supporter would mail a donation to Wolfeboro Friends of Music, P.O. Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
