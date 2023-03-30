FRYEBURG, Maine —“Deep,” “exciting,” “the most beautiful piece of music in the world;” these were some responses when teen musicians participating in a classical chamber music program described the music they are playing. These teens will perform on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at the Fryeburg New Church at 12 Oxford St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
The term chamber music describes music composed for small groups of players for performance in small settings. This form offers musicians a chance at musical leadership. Each person is responsible for his or her own part so musicians develop a great deal of skill and can explore their own interpretations of the notes and instructions written on the page.
While much of the music in the concert was composed more than 100 years ago, some of it is more modern. On the program is Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Sleeping Beauty Waltz" arranged for four-hand piano by Sergei Rachmaninoff, part of Jean Sibelius' famous violin concerto; a lovely Nocturne for violin and piano by Lili Boulanger; and some modern movie music by Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerard from the movie "Gladiator." One piece on the program, by Quaker radical Soloman Eccles, was composed in the 1600s. The opportunity to hear this music performed by these dedicated young musicians is a refreshing spring treat.
The teens participating in the program range from 14 to 18 years of age. Many have been studying music since early childhood. They are Maisie Brown, Zachary Yuengling, Gideon Richard, Le Bao Phuoc, Zebudah Davis, Kaitlyn Sakash, Jameson Consentino and Enzi Moore.
The concert is free of charge, but donations are gladly accepted. Fryeburg New Church is the home of a newly-acquired Chickering baby-grand piano that the church is pleased to share with the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.