FRYEBURG, Maine —“Deep,” “exciting,” “the most beautiful piece of music in the world;” these were some responses when teen musicians participating in a classical chamber music program described the music they are playing. These teens will perform on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at the Fryeburg New Church at 12 Oxford St. in Fryeburg, Maine.

The term chamber music describes music composed for small groups of players for performance in small settings. This form offers musicians a chance at musical leadership. Each person is responsible for his or her own part so musicians develop a great deal of skill and can explore their own interpretations of the notes and instructions written on the page.

