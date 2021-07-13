CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be returning to Cranmore Mountain Resort for its 38th Summer Concert Series on Thursday, July 15.
The first of five concerts will feature the Classic Rock Orchestra. Local musicians Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes (of Rek’lis) will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by Classic Rock at 7 p.m.
Classic Rock performs the greatest rock anthems of the 1970s and ’80s with a rock band and a chamber group, featuring songs by Journey, Heart, Kansas, Pat Benatar, Boston, Electric Light Orchestra, Stevie Nicks, Toto and many more.
Classic Rock is one of the finest pops offerings available today. The music of epic bands like Kansas, Journey and Boston is now coming into its own as a hallmark of nostalgia for multiple generations. This concert experience celebrates that nostalgia perfectly. The band is phenomenal, and the singers are extraordinary.
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site; food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck; and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at each concert. Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show.
Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine.
Special thanks to season sponsors White Mountain Oil & Propane and Zeb’s General Store and to the Concert Lodging Sponsor: The Green Granite Inn.
For more information, go to artsjubilee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.