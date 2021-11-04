CONWAY — Mountain Top Music’s free First Friday concert series continues on Nov. 5 at noon, with an eclectic program of music, video, song and dance headlined by faculty member Bruce Berquist.
The program takes place in the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test is required for attendance. Masks are strongly recommended.
Berquist will be joined by singer/songwriter and dancer Andriana Gnap, in a program of progressive jazz and world music, backed by creatively composed video. Berquist describes the program (with a chuckle) as a “live music video.” Berquist is a professional musician/composer, mentor, coach, and teacher. He also specializes in working with people with developmental disabilities. He Is owner and manager of Double Rainbow Music and Productions, and has published several albums of original music. He lives in South Tamworth, NH.
Andriana Gnap has performed in many genres across North America. She is the granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants, and draws on her Ukrainian heritage in her songwriting and performing.
“My grandparents were fortunate to build a life in America, and were always grateful for the freedom to practice their traditions and religious beliefs. I’m thankful that they shared their language and customs with me,” she said.
Gnap now lives and works in Madison.
The First Friday series of free concerts presents concerts in person at the newly-renovated Majestic Theatre, with programs on the first Friday of each month. Donations are gratefully accepted. Advance reservations are recommended (mountaintopmusic.org/music-series/) but walk-ins are permitted.
